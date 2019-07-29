DHS investigating child pornography case linked to SW Miami-Dade day care; 1 arrested

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Department of Homeland Security is investigating a child pornography case connected to Little Seeds Academy, a day care based out of a house in Southwest Miami-Dade, and have arrested one person linked to the case.

Federal agents raided the family-run daycare center around 4:30 a.m. Monday at 10470 Bird Road.

Working closely with the State Attorney’s Office, DHS made one arrest later that day. Parents have identified the arrested suspect as 28-year-old Alejandro Ancarola.

Although parents were told not to bring their children to the daycare via a phone call, many of them showed up terrified that their children have been affected by the child porn case.

“I really hope that none of all this is just like something he did in his free time, and didn’t involve any of our kids,” Zaira Perez, one of the parents whose children attend Little Seeds Academy, said. “That’s my main concern. I don’t know if you guys are mothers, but it’s really hard for us to be in this situation.”

The DHS and police have hauled computer equipment out of the day care, as parents waited for answers.

Julieta Varona, the daughter of the daycare owner, tried to ease the worrying minds of a growing number of parents gathering at Little Seeds by telling them their children didn’t fall victim to child porn.

“The children have not been impacted, it’s just something to do with computers,” Varona said.

Ancarola is set to appear in federal court Tuesday morning.

