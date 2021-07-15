MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - DHL Express will be hosting a career fair on Friday in an effort to fill nearly 200 open positions.

The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Miami International Airport DHL Cargo hub, located at 5815 NW 18th St. Building 716-J.

Part-time and on-call jobs are available for warehouse, ramp and aviation cargo agents with pay starting at $15.50 per hour.

Applicants must be able to lift 50 pounds on a consistent basis and 70 pounds at times.

Those attending the career fair are advised to bring their driver’s license or government-issued State ID, their social security card, and either their birth certificate or U.S. passport.

Those who are unable to attend the job fair can also apply online by clicking here.

