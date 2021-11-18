MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - DHL is expanding at Miami International Airport.

The world’s leading express service provider doubled its warehouse space and sorting capacity at MIA.

The expansion comes just in time for the holidays.

The investment is part of a $360 million plan to increase capacity within the DHL Express network by nearly 30% by the end of 2022.

