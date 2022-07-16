BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities said they are concentrating their search for a missing Palm Beach County woman in the Miami-Dade County area.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, 30-year-old Jacqueline Reyes was last along the 4100 block of South Shady Lane in Boynton Beach, at around 1:30 a.m., July 1.

She stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds. It is unknown what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Detectives said Reyes has been diagnosed with depression and anxiety.

Investigators said she took her book bag and laptop computer with her.

Officials urge anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact PBSO detective V. Ebel at 561-688-3740 or ebelv@pbso.org.

