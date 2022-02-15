MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives returned to a Miami home where an officer said they were forced to fire their weapon, leaving a man dead.

The property owner said there are several surveillance cameras at the location.

The videos would be of interest to investigators as they sort out what happened Monday during what’s described as a domestic violence call.

Police said a man in the home shot and killed his wife and then got into a gun battle with the responding officers.

It happened along Southwest 18th Avenue and Sixth Street.

It’s still unclear if an officer’s bullet killed the man in the home or if he shot himself.

