DeSantis wants to prioritize some teachers to receive vaccine beginning next week

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida’s governor said he wants to prioritize teachers during the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations, but not all educators will be available to get inoculated.

Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes to begin vaccinating teachers between the ages of 50 and 64 next week, and the vaccinations will be held at a federal site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus in Northwest Miami-Dade.

“We certainly hope that this prioritization continues to be extended not only to all teachers, as they are frontline and essential employees, but also all school employees who have direct contact with children and the public,” Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Around 8,500 teachers in Miami-Dade County and around 6,000 teachers in Broward County qualify for the vaccine.

“This should go a long way to addressing a significant portion of that population who are still having concerns and unease about returning back,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

The governor also said he wants to allow police officers and firefighters to receive the vaccine.

Also, Runcie said graduations for the Class of 2021, scheduled for the spring, will not be held virtually. However, they are not yet sure how they will space out the students.

