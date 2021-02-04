DeSantis visits religious leaders in South Florida as vaccine doses continue to be administered

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop in South Florida to witness an interfaith initiative to distribute more COVID vaccines.

Mosques, churches and a local synagogue came together to do their part to stop the spread of the virus.

Since the very beginning of the pandemic, using religious institutions as a means of getting the vaccine to the public has been a mission in South Florida.

DeSantis visited Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center & Tauber Academy to meet with religious leaders and to observe the distribution of vaccines.

He mentioned that there could be a lot of changes coming in the next week when it comes to vaccine distribution.

He also said that even though members at the White House say all first doses of the vaccine should go out, the numbers don’t support that, especially because people are now going for their second doses of the vaccine.

Some people who went to get the vaccine said seeing so many religious leaders coming together for this common goal was very moving.

“I don’t think you’re even going to have the liberty to do that, because I think there’s just going to be so many people that are scheduled for their second doses that you’re not going to be able to wait a full week to be able to hope that you get more second doses,” said DeSantis.

“I think it’s wonderful,” said Elizabeth Baldacci. “I think it really is wonderful. I noticed that too, I noticed a lot of ladies with headdresses and it made me feel good.”

The rabbi said they have about 500 doses to be administered on Thursday.

DeSantis also mentioned that the National Pharmacy Program that the White House announced earlier this week will be working with Winn Dixie, Publix Pharmacies, Walmart and other locations as they try to get more vaccines to South Florida.

He also said the program will not take away from the state supply.

