DeSantis: Vaccine age eligibility will lower to 50 on Monday

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is lowering the eligibility age for those who want to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday morning, the governor announced the eligibility age will be lowered to 50 starting on Monday.

Florida residents aged 60 and older can currently get a COVID-19 vaccine.

For more information about vaccination sites in Florida, click here.

If you would like to pre-register for a vaccine at FEMA-run sites in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

