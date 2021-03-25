DeSantis: Vaccine age eligibility will lower to 40 on Monday, 18 and older on April 5

(WSVN) - Florida residents age 40 and up will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday morning.

On Monday, April 5, all state residents 18 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

