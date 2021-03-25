DeSantis: Vaccine age eligibility will lower to 40 on Monday, 18 and older on April 5

(WSVN) - Florida residents age 40 and up will be eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine beginning Monday.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement Thursday morning.

On Monday, April 5, all state residents 18 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

I’m pleased to announce that beginning this Monday, March 29, all Floridians age 40 and older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning the following Monday, April 5, all Floridians age 18 and older will be eligible. pic.twitter.com/gJ0HHmiINW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2021

