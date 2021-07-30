TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he will be signing an executive order that will block school districts in the state from issuing mask mandates for students and instead leaving the decision up to the parents.

DeSantis made the announcement Friday at a press conference in Cape Coral.

“I’ll be signing an executive order which directs the Florida Department of Education and the Department of Health to issue emergency rules protecting the rights of parents to make this decision about wearing masks for their children,” he said. “We think that that’s the most fair way to do it.”

Parents and guardians would still be able to have their children wear masks if they desire.

DeSantis added that he and his wife will not require their children to wear masks.

The move comes just days after the Centers for Disease Control recommended that all students wear masks, regardless of vaccination status, and two days after the Broward County School Board voted to require masks for students and staff in the upcoming school year.

