DeSantis to make major announcement on eve of Parkland shooting anniversary

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Governor Ron DeSantis is preparing to make a major announcement in South Florida as families of the Parkland shooting victims gather to remember the tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

While it’s unclear what the governor will say, Politico reports DeSantis may announce the suspension of Broward County school board members in an effort to begin the process to remove Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

Prior to going in front of the media, Politico also reported that DeSantis will meet with Parkland parents who lost a loved one during the Feb. 14 shooting.

Yesterday, the Sun-Sentinel reported that back in 2013 Runcie declined $55 million in tax dollars that could have helped improve school security.

DeSantis is expected to speak to the media at 2 p.m. from the Broward School Board headquarters in Fort Lauderdale.

7News will broadcast the announcement live.

