DeSantis to make announcement about Florida gyms Friday

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will make an announcement regarding gyms in Florida on Friday.

During a press conference where DeSantis announced that Miami-Dade and Broward had been approved to begin the reopening process, the governor also made a statement on gyms.

“We’re gonna have an announcement [Friday] that encompasses the gyms,” DeSantis said.

Gyms and fitness centers were initially shut down to help prevent the spread of the virus.

DeSantis did not say if gyms would reopen, but he did hint that that may change.

“You had certain guidelines that CDC put out and they think that gyms were a problem, so that’s why they were closed,” DeSantis said. “I think if you do sanitation, first of all, this is a virus where if you’re in good shape, you’re probably going to be OK. So why would we want to dissuade people from going to the gym to be in shape?”

“I think it’s really important that people have access to gyms and to different exercise,” DeSantis added.

If gyms were to reopen, it is unclear if that would include gyms in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, who just got approval to enter into Phase 1 of the reopening plan.

