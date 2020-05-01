DeSantis: State parks to reopen on Monday despite Re-Open Florida Task Force recommendations

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced state parks will reopen as part of phase one of reopening the state, ahead of the recommended guidelines drawn out by his task force.

He made the announcement during a media conference held at Little Talbot Island State Park in Jacksonville on Friday morning.

“Today I am announcing as part of phase one that — beginning Monday, May 4 — Florida’s world-renowned state park system will be opening,” he said. “Opening the parks is consistent with my safe-smart-step-by-step plan to reopen Florida. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 emergency, we’ve made decisions based on data, facts and science. I think we’ve seen enough about COVID-19, I think the science backs it up, that outdoor transmission is less likely than transmission in enclosed environments.”

Among the parks reopening include Everglades National Park, which is reopening with restrictions.

The other guidelines of phase one will be going into effect on Monday for all areas of the state except for Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The details of phases two and three were released on Thursday night by the Re-Open Florida Task Force.

The reopening of state parks was included in phase three, as well as the reopening of theme parks and beaches.

The task force also recommended minimized time spent in crowded areas, those who are 65 and older can resume public interaction and all businesses can operate at full capacity in the third phase.

The phases are recommended guidelines created by the task force, but the Governor is able to decide what to implement, and when.

To read the complete plan recommended by the Re-Open Florida Task Force, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.