SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is standing firm on his decision not to let school boards mandate masks for the upcoming school year.

There seems to be a standoff between the governor and school board districts across the state over mask-wearing policies.

Some want masks to be worn in school to try and keep the students healthy, while others argue the decision should be left for families.

DeSantis believes school districts should not impose mask mandates in schools. He makes his point clear that if a parent wants a student to wear a mask to school, they can, but that decision should be made individually.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, people who wear masks are less likely to spread COVID-19 if they are infected with the virus.

Since many students are not old enough to get the vaccine yet, some school districts want to follow the CDC’s recommendation.

At a South Florida event on Tuesday, the governor doubled down saying if districts impose mask mandates, they will risk losing state funding and school board leaders — along with superintendents — risk losing their paycheck.

“We’re going to do whatever we can to vindicate the rights of parents and make sure that parents are in the driver’s seat when it comes to the health, education and welfare of their kids,” said DeSantis.

Even with the threats of taking away funding and paychecks, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho reiterates the district will follow science and not fall to pressure from the governor.

