DeSantis signs bill allocating $500 million to increase teacher salaries

HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that will allocate $500 million to increase teachers’ salaries.

DeSantis made the announcement Wednesday at Mater Academy Charter School in Hialeah Gardens.

“Today what we will be signing is a bill that will provide $500 million directly to teachers, all public school teachers — school district or charter — and it will take Florida from number 26 in the nation to number five in the nation for average minimum salary,” he said.

DeSantis said the bill will also include another $100 million for more experienced teachers who are making more than the average minimum.

DeSantis said the budget will go into effect in July, and that while not every decision has been made about the budget, the funds for teachers will be there”100%.”

