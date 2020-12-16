DeSantis says next round of COVID-19 vaccine doses could be delayed

(WSVN) - As more healthcare workers and some long-term care facility residents receive the vaccine Wednesday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the next round of doses could be delayed.

“We don’t know whether we’re gonna get any or not, and, um, we’re just gonna have to wait,” he said. “It would be shipped relatively soon if we got it. It’s a production issue with Pfizer, it has nothing to do with the federal government or nothing to do specifically with Florida. This is just what’s happening nationwide.”

Around 450,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine are on hold.

DeSantis said he has worked with the Trump administration to place orders with other companies developing vaccines, including Moderna.

The FDA advisory committee gave the Moderna vaccine a positive analysis, but that vaccine still needs FDA approval for emergency use authorization.

Approval could happen by the end of the week.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.