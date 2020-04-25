Desantis says he wants 10,000 samples a day by summer

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron Desantis said in a press conference Saturday morning that he wants to expand testing in Florida as the amount of coronavirus cases continue to grow throughout the state.

Desantis specified a goal of 10,000 samples a day by the summer in order to increase accessibility to testing.

Desantis said, “I’ve ordered the Department of Health to order high-throughput machines for our state labs. We have three state labs, Jacksonville, Tampa, and Miami. They do a good job but they’re only processing hundreds of samples a day is their maximum. We want high throughputs so we can do significant amounts in the state labs.”

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.