DeSantis says ‘broken’ unemployment system was inherited amid investigation

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The governor of Florida continues to demand actions and answers after the state’s unemployment system failed millions of Floridians who have found themselves with a job.

Over the weekend, Gov. Ron DeSantis called the system “broken,” and he talked about a lot of issues the system had.

However, Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services Nikki Fried has asked for an investigation because she blames DeSantis for the mess the system has caused.

Meanwhile, DeSantis said the system is something he inherited as governor because it was created under former Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s administration.

Thousands of Floridians continue to have problems where they cannot get through, they cannot make phone calls, and they cannot go online to file any applications.

On Monday, some Floridians, such as Nick Pena, said that after several weeks, almost two months into the pandemic, they have not received any benefits.

“We’re down to May,” Pena said. “I still have yet to ever be able to get through, and I’ve tried at all hours from early in the morning to late in the evening, just before the call center closes. It’s impossible to get through.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, D-Fla., said it is about time the governor opened up the investigation, but unfortunately, she believes it’s probably too late.

“It’s obvious that the governor, he’s shown us from the beginning of this pandemic, that he wasn’t prepared to deal with this type of a crisis in our state, and I’m glad to hear that he is launching an investigation, but it’s long overdue,” Mucarsel-Powell said.

Florida’s Inspectors General gave DeSantis an audit in 2019 that laid out dozens of problems with the system. At that time, nothing was done, but the governor is asking for an investigation.

DeSantis said he will be holding a news conference on Monday regarding the matter, but he has yet to do so.

7News continues to wait for more information on when the news conference will take place.

