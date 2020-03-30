DeSantis: Retired first responders, healthcare workers to be allowed to return to workforce to combat outbreak

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will be signing an executive order allowing recently retired first responders and healthcare workers to return to work to help combat the virus.

The governor made the announcement during a Monday morning press conference alongside the mayors of Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe and Palm Beach counties.

“Current law in Florida prohibits personnel that retire from the state workforce from returning from work for six months from the date of retirement,” DeSantis said. “I will suspend that prohibition. We need to have folks who are willing to come return to service.”

