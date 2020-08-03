DeSantis: Rapid COVID-19 testing with 15 minute results coming to Hard Rock Stadium, Marlins Park

MIAMI (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that COVID-19 rapid testing will be available at two testing sites in Miami-Dade County.

DeSantis announced Monday that rapid testing would be available at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park, starting on Tuesday.

“We’re actually gonna convert two of our sites in Miami-Dade County — the Marlins Stadium and Hard Rock Stadium — to exclusively 15 minute antigen tests,” DeSantis said. “The tests will be for people that have symptoms, or for elderly — 65 or older.”

DeSantis said there will still be a lane for traditional testing with people not showing symptoms.

“But for those folks who are older, symptomatic or both, you’re gonna be able to go in, get the antigen test, and in 15 minutes, walk out with a result,” DeSantis said.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.