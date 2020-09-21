DeSantis proposes legislation cracking down on violent protests, penalizing cities for defunding police

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced the proposal of legislation that, if passed, would implement harsher penalties on violent protests and cities that “defund the police.”

DeSantis announced Monday that the proposal would be called the Combating Violence Disorder and Looting, and Law Enforcement Protection Act.

DeSantis makes "major announcement" at Polk County Sherifff's Office HAPPENING NOW – Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to make a "major announcement" at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Winter Haven. Posted by WSVN-TV on Monday, September 21, 2020

Under the bill criminal penalties for “violent or disorderly assemblies,” would be a third degree felony.

The act would also make it a felony to block roadways during protests.

Those arrested during a protest would not receive bail and those who are convicted would not be eligible for state benefits or employment.

DeSantis added that another major part of the act is that it would penalize cities or municipalities who “defund the police.”

“If you defund the police, then the State is going to defund any grants or aids coming to you,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis said the bill would be a focal point of the upcoming legislative session.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.