MIAMI (WSVN) - As the people of Cuba protest and call for freedom, residents in South Florida also voiced their support, and the Florida governor made an announcement impacting a landmark important to Cuban Americans.

Supporters met again Monday outside Miami’s Freedom Tower, where chants of “Libertad” and “Patria y Vida” could be heard.

During the demonstration Monday, Florida GOv. Ron DeSantis and Lt. Gov. Jeannette Nunez announced a proposed investment to preserve the Freedom Tower.

“We will be providing a $25 million investment in the Freedom Tower to preserve this monument for future generations,” DeSantis said.

The investment would make structural repairs and repairs to the building, including making it accessible for people with disabilities and redesigning the exhibits so they are more engaging for people of all ages.

DeSantis said he is confident legislators will get it done.

The announcements come as people took to the streets and waterways to rally in solidarity with the people of Cuba and their fight for freedom.

“Miami Dade [College] stands with our community and stands with the Cuban people. Patria Y Vida.” said Miami Dade College President Madeline Pumariega.

FIU also tweeted a photo with the Cuban flag, saying, “FIU stands with the Cuban people and their families today and every day.”

More people are expected to come out and show their support throughout the day.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.