DeSantis: Police, firefighters, teachers ages 50+ will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines

MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced he will be expanding COVID-19 vaccine access to more members of the community.

Last week, DeSantis mentioned expanding vaccine access to more first responders and teachers, but on Monday morning, the governor said he will be making it official.

“I’ll be signing an executive order later today to expand vaccine eligibility to all sworn law enforcement officers aged 50 and above, all firefighters aged 50 and above and all K-12 school personnel aged 50 and above,” he said during a media conference. “If you look at those numbers, the law enforcement and fire, some of them already got it because we focused on first responders, you’re talking about 20,000, 25,000 people maybe. Then with the schools, we probably could do all of that 50 up — K-12 personnel and police/fire with just our J&J shipment.”

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is ready to be shipped out to pharmacies and vaccination sites across the country.

The vaccine left a Kentucky UPS facility early Monday morning, one day after getting the go-ahead from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for emergency use for all adults.

Experts are making it clear that they recommend all three COVID-19 vaccines.

“All of these vaccines are very safe and they’re very effective,” said Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky on CNN.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna alternatives, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine only requires one shot and is easier to store.

“This means we now have three safe and highly effective vaccines that prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

South Floridians continue to get vaccinated at 136 Publix pharmacies.

Pedro Lopez got his first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a Publix pharmacy in Miami Shores.

“It looks like it’s good news for a lot of people,” said Lopez. “Luckily I got in. I was able to register, register for myself, register for my wife — we’re healthcare workers. I registered for my parents as well, so they should be coming in later on tonight.”

Lopez said the registration process was simple and being able to come to a nearby Publix was convenient.

South Florida healthcare workers and seniors now have more options to get the vaccine, including at a Walmart in Lauderdale Lakes.

Lauderdale Lakes Mayor Hazelle Rogers visited the site to get her vaccine.

“We need to get the population out, put vaccines in arms and that’s why I wanted to do this publically, so my community will see that I took my vaccine,” said Rogers.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.