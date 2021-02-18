DeSantis plans to expand vaccine availability as winter weather delays shipment to Florida

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Covid concerns are heightening as new and more vicious variants are evolving. Now, authorities are calling on everyone to be vigilant about staying safe to stop the spread.

Experts advise that one of the best ways to protect yourselves from the virus is to get vaccinated, but due to recent winter weather conditions, there have been delays in getting the vaccine doses to South Florida.

“The Moderna still has not shipped for this week, so normally, those Moderna would be done today,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The winter storms that have been walloping parts of the United States have prevented FedEx from shipping the vaccine to the Sunshine State.

“It’s basically sitting in the FedEx warehouse,” said DeSantis. “I don’t even think they can get into it because of everything.”

On Thursday, DeSantis announced that 2 million seniors across Florida have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

He said he is hopeful that soon every senior that wants a shot will be able to get one.

“You will start to see the demand soften, so if we have Walmart or Publix or these community sites, where they have trouble filling up appointments, well then, yeah, we’re going to work to open it up,” he said.

Though expanding the availability of the vaccine is on the governor’s mind, he did not release any details about when he expects that to happen or who will be next in line.

