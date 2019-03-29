DeSantis orders suspension of penalties, fees for SunPass and TOLL-BY-PLATE customers until June

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered the continued suspension of fees and penalties for SunPass and TOLL-BY-PLATE customers.

“Since I’ve been governor, I’ve heard the concerns from citizens and customers of SunPass and the hardships they’ve been facing related to their delayed bills and billing errors by the contractor, Conduent. I’ve directed the Florida Department of Transportation to continue suspending fees and penalties until June 1st,” DeSantis said in a statement. “This is a technology issue for Conduent, but it’s a customer service issue for citizens.”

“I’ve been working closely with the new FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault to ensure customers are protected and receive a premium level of service,” DeSantis added.

Final reminders are now being sent to TOLL-BY-PLATE customers that include transactions that occurred through the end of December 2018.

FDOT Secretary Kevin Thibault said correcting the issues has been a priority for DeSantis and himself.

“One of the first directives I gave was to continue to withhold payments to Conduent for its performance since Go-Live in June of 2018,” Thibault said. “I’ve also instructed the Turnpike’s Executive Director to assess maximum performance penalties allowed under the contract for the Conduent’s operational and performance deficiencies, which totals $4.6 million to date.”

