NORTH PORT, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he has ordered Florida Fish and Wildlife officials to assist in the search for Brian Laundrie.

“At the request of [North Port Police], [Florida Fish & Wildlife] law enforcement has been assisting in the search for Brian Laundrie,” DeSantis tweeted Tuesday.

“I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search – we need justice for Gabby Petito,” DeSantis added.

At the request of @NorthPortPolice, @MyFWC law enforcement has been assisting in the search for Brian Laundrie. I have directed all state agencies under my purview to continue to assist federal & local law enforcement as they continue to search – we need justice for Gabby Petito. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) September 21, 2021

Authorities have been looking for Laundrie since Friday after his family said they hadn’t seen him for several days.

The search centers on the Carlton Reserve, a 24,000-acre (9,712-hectare) Florida nature preserve. Authorities have been focusing on that location after Laundrie’s parents said he may have gone there.

The FBI had announced Sunday that agents found a body matching Petito’s description in Wyoming, at the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Petito went missing while on a cross-country roadtrip with Laundrie. Her family last heard from her on Aug. 25. She was reported missing on Sept. 11.

Laundrie is wanted for questioning in Petito’s death.

The FBI is now investigating the case.

On Monday, the FBI went to Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port and removed several boxes and towed away a car neighbors said Laundrie’s mother typically used.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.