DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day.

“I signed the attached Proclamation and hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the State of Florida from sunrise to sunset on Monday, December 7, 2020,” DeSantis said in his memo.

The attack on the United States naval base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii took the lives of 2,403 Americans and injured 1,178 others.

“We remember the lives lost on that fateful day and honor the brave veterans of World War II that fought for our great Nation,” DeSantis said.

The full proclamation can be read below.

