DeSantis: Moderna vaccines still have not arrived

(WSVN) - Florida is facing a delay in COVID-19 vaccine doses as Gov. Ron DeSantis says some shipments still haven’t arrived due to the winter storms.

“The Moderna still has not shipped for this week,” said DeSantis. “Normally, those Moderna would be done. It’s basically sitting in the FedEx warehouse, I don’t even think they can get into it because of everything.”

DeSantis said shipments of the Moderna vaccine, totaling around 200,000 doses, may not arrive until next week.

Florida’s Department of Emergency Management said the state is working with vaccination sites to reschedule appointments as needed.

