DeSantis: Moderna vaccine shipment delays may be due to winter storms

MIAMI (WSVN) - Officials rolling out COVID-19 vaccines are dealing with another distribution hurdle in Florida and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Mother Nature is to blame.

Over the next couple of days, getting some COVID-19 vaccines to Florida may become a problem due to the winter weather the rest of the nation is facing.

“The Moderna though, that entire shipment is still yet to come,” said DeSantis. “We think it’s going to come hopefully by Thursday or Friday. Normally we would have all the Moderna [vaccines] by Tuesday or Wednesday of each week. What’s happened is, you see all the storms, you see a lot of the ice, I think some of this stuff is just in Memphis or the places where they ship from.”

In the meantime, the National Retail Pharmacy Program is still going strong and the COVID-19 response team said they will be doubling those vaccinations in a short time.

Cases across the nation have been dropping continuously for approximately five weeks.

The coronavirus response team at the White House said the COVID-19 cases are down 20% in the last week alone.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said vaccines are playing a role in the declining case and death rate for the virus.

