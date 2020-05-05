DeSantis: Mobile COVID-19 testing labs are coming to Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has unveiled more COVID-19 screening support will be opening across the state.

DeSantis made the announcement during a media conference held in Sarasota on Tuesday morning.

“Tomorrow, Director Moskowitz and I are going to announce the first — I think the first of its kind — mobile testing lab where we’re going to have an RV outfitted with a lab inside,” DeSantis said. “We’re going to be doing a 45-minute rapid test.”

The main focus of the mobile testing labs will be to offer more support at assisted living facilities.

Convenient testing sites will then become more widespread, including testing at Walmart, CVS and Walgreens locations.

DeSantis also said the 12th state-run COVID-19 drive-thru testing site will be opening in Sarasota.

He said over 109,000 tests have been conducted at the sites so far.

On Monday, 2,300 tests were said to have been conducted at the sites with 500 resulting in confirmed cases.

DeSantis said that is the lowest number of confirmed cases in a day since the outbreak started.

