DeSantis meets with South Florida lawmakers to discuss efforts into strengthen Biscayne Bay

KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined other South Florida lawmakers in Key Biscayne to discuss the efforts currently being made to revitalize Biscayne Bay.

DeSantis, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein met at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Monday afternoon.

The media conference was held to discuss the resiliency of the bay, officials said.

Earlier in the year, a massive fish kill occurred in the bay.

The South Florida Environmental Group Miami Waterkeeper said nutrient pollution from fertilizer runoff and sewage leaks led to the fish kill.

There was also an algae bloom that Miami Waterkeeper said was a direct result caused by the dead fish.

Officials with the organization say if more isn’t done to protect the bay, the vicious cycle will continue to happen.

After the fish kill, pumps were installed in an emergency effort to bring oxygen back into the water.

