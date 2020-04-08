DeSantis, local leaders to tour Miami Beach Convention Center amid field hospital construction

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to tour the Miami Beach Convention Center as it prepares to become a field hospital.

DeSantis will be accompanied by local leaders and members of the Army Corps of Engineers at around 1:15 p.m., Wednesday.

The Convention Center is expected to be ready at the end of April and will act as a field hospital if needed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

