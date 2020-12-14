DeSantis: JMH to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning

MIAMI (WSVN) - Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami will get their batch of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“Tomorrow, Jackson Memorial in Miami will receive its shipment,” DeSantis said during a media conference on Monday morning.

Jackson Memorial Hospital is one of two hospitals in South Florida to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The other hospital, Memorial Regional Hospital, received its batch on Monday.

A total of 179,400 doses will be distributed in the state.

The first doses will be distributed to healthcare workers and long-term care facility residents, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“The expectation is in the next several months that there will be enough supply of vaccines to vaccinate 100 million Americans,” said FDA chief Stephen Hahn.

February and March are when leaders expect the general population to be able to get the vaccine.

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicts April to be when the vaccine will be widely available to Americans.

“It will be, I guess if you want to call it, ‘Open season’ in the sense of anyone — even the non-high-priority groups — could get vaccinated,” said Fauci.

Experts estimate about 70% of Americans will need to get vaccinated before the country potentially reaches herd immunity, which could be as late as May or June, according to the Operation Warp Speed Chief Advisor Dr. Moncef Slaoui.

However, Slaoui admits he is worried about public opinion of the vaccine.

“It is, however, critical that most of the American people decide and accept to take the vaccine,” Slaoui said. “We are very concerned by the level of hesitancy that we see.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the U.S. has requested an additional 100 million doses of their vaccine. They’re now negotiating those terms.

“The U.S. government is asking [for] more,” said Bourla. “They have asked now an additional 100 million doses from us. We can provide them the additional 100 million doses but right now, most of that we can provide in the third quarter. The U.S. government wants them in the second quarter so we are working very collaboratively with them to make sure that we can find ways to produce more or allocate the doses in the second quarter as well.”

