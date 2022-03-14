TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a speech at the end of the legislative session in Tallahassee. During his remarks, democrats showered him with criticism.

DeSantis marked the end of the annual legislative session at the State Capitol, Monday.

“Well, congratulations to the legislature. I think you guys did an enormous amount of good things this legislative session,” said DeSantis during his speech.

His speech was interrupted by a group of democratic protesters.

“Fund communities, not corporations,” said a protester.

The demonstrators dumped $10,000 fake hundred dollar bills onto the governor and republican legislative leaders standing below.

The group also held a banner reading, “Stop Corrupt Giveaways.”

“What we’re trying to do is give a voice to those working class Floridians that are frustrated by the idiotic culture wars that are, you know, happening in Tallahassee, while their needs are not being met by their legislators,” said Thomas Kennedy, a protester.

The governor, appeared not to be bothered by the protest and continued his speech highlighting the bills passed this legislative session, including a bipartisan $112 billion budget bill, the largest in state history.

Among the items included in that bill:

Pay raises for state workers

Gas tax suspension

Minimum wage increase for state workers

Pay boosts for teachers and law enforcement

Arts funding

State tax suspensions

DeSantis is expected to sign the budget into law.

While the legislature had officially adjourned, the leader of the senate Democratic Caucus said lawmakers could be called back for a special session over issues lawmakers didn’t address, including affordable workforce housing and rising property insurance rates.

