DeSantis: Hospital in Hialeah that charged $150 for virus test to be investigated for price gouging

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said a local hospital is being investigated for price gouging.

In a Friday afternoon press conference, DeSantis said there were reports of a hospital located in Hialeah charging individuals $150 for COVID-19 tests.

“That is not acceptable here in the State of Florida,” DeSantis said. ‘The president has made clear the relief bill has had the tests are free, and we don’t want to put any individuals in any more difficult circumstances.”

DeSantis said he will have the attorney general to investigate the hospital for price gouging.

DeSantis did not name the hospital, however, WSVN reported Tuesday that Larkin Community Hospital president Dr. Jack Michel defended his hospital’s decision to charge patients for coronavirus testing.

