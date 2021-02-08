DeSantis honors vets who fought in Bay of Pigs Invasion as they receive vaccine

MIAMI (WSVN) - The demand for coronavirus vaccine doses brought Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis back to South Florida as he gave a shot at prevention to a special group.

The more virulent variants are showing signs of spreading even more rapidly than originally feared in the United States.

DeSantis visited the Bay of Pigs Museum & Library located at 1821 SW 9th St. in Miami where he expanded vaccination efforts to veterans who fought in the Bay of Pigs Invasion.

Three veterans were vaccinated on Monday and DeSantis said there are plans to vaccinate more.

“These are veterans that we really appreciate, refused to stand idly by and allow their country to be imprisoned by a communist dictator,” he said.

The 1961 attack’s attempt to overthrow the Castro Regime was a failure. Over 100 of the 1,200 Cuban exiles who landed ashore were killed. More than 1,100 were captured.

One man being vaccinated was among those captured.

“We were captured for a period of about 20, 21 months,” he said.

DeSantis praised the men for their service and sacrifice.

“We’re really honored to be able to have them get the vaccine here today,” he said.

DeSantis said the state received close to 330,000 vaccines for the upcoming week and that they plan on expanding the homebound senior program so that more seniors who can’t leave their homes can get their vaccines.

