FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After the New Year’s holiday weekend, South Florida COVID-19 testing sites are swamped with people once again.

The omicron outbreak has hit South Florida hard,, and on Monday morning, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke about the winter wave for the first time at a media conference at Broward Health.

“Miami-Dade, for example, is one of the most vaccinated places in the country if not the world, and they’ve had huge, huge omicron infection,” he said.

Across Miami-Dade and Broward, massive lines continue to form at testing sites.

7News cameras captured bumper-to-bumper traffic at Zoo Miami in Southwest Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce also hovered over a busy day of testing at C.B. Smith Park.

Broward County officials said they will be opening additional testing sites throughout the first week of January.

“Dr. Ladapo is working on providing some testing guidance about who should be testing,” said DeSantis. “I mean, you want to test in order to get a clinical outcome.”

Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo is saying people should move away from “low-value testing.”

At Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale, its labor and delivery unit has been shut down due to a surge in COVID-19 cases among its staff.

Hospital spokesperson Christine Walker on Sunday afternoon released a statement that reads in part, “Due to the COVID-19 surge, Holy Cross Health has reached critical staffing levels in Labor and Delivery. In the best interest of patient safety, the Labor and Delivery Unit is on diversion until further notice.”

However, Walker said, the hospital’s neonatal intensive care and post-partum units will remain open.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addressed the situation during an interview with CNN’s State of the Union.

“We already know that there are reports from fire departments, from police departments in different cities that there are 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of the people are ill,” he said.

DeSantis said he will immediately activate monoclonal antibody treatment sites as soon as the federal government releases the doses.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Miami-Dade County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

For a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Broward County, click here. To find vaccination sites, click here. To find at-home test kits, click here.

