DeSantis gives state employees Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve off

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - State employees will get some extra time off for the holidays.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that state offices will be closed on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.

“2020 was a challenging year for all Floridians, particularly our state employees who worked around the clock responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” said DeSantis. “Closing state offices on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve will provide these employees with much-needed additional time off to spend with their loved ones.”

These closures come in addition to regular office closures on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

