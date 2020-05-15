DeSantis: Florida gyms to reopen on Monday, Miami-Dade and Broward not included

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has announced that gyms in Florida will be allowed to reopen on Monday.

DeSantis made the announcement Friday during a press conference in Jacksonville.

However, the order does not apply to gyms in Miami-Dade and Broward, who were just given approval to begin reopening on Monday.

Facilities will have to adhere to social distancing guidelines and must clean and sanitize their equipment after each use.

DeSantis said the move comes as a part of Florida entering into a full Phase 1 reopening.

