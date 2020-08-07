DeSantis faces backlash after suggesting visitors hug nursing home patients

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be making a move to reopen nursing homes and assisted living facilities to visitors, but some doctors warn it may still be too soon.

The governor has been receiving some pushback for some of his recent comments on the issue — comments some call reckless.

“Hell, hug them,” he said. “I mean, come on.”

During a roundtable discussion, DeSantis suggested that visitors can hug residents as long as they are wearing protective gear.

“If you have PPE on and you hug and you don’t sneeze or do something on them, you’re going to be fine, OK?” he said.

Those in the industry have been vocal about their opposition to the governor’s claims.

“I believe that comments like the one that Governor DeSantis gave are reckless and irresponsible,” said Family Physician Dr. Adrian Burrowes. “The reality is there is no evidence that shows that what he’s saying is the right thing to do.”

DeSantis’ comments came after the state saw more signs that the surge may be slowing.

On Thursday, Florida Department of Health reported more than 7,600 new COVID-19 cases.

Attention has also been focused on testing. Both Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park are now offering rapid antigen testing.

Miami-Dade County has also reported fewer COVID-19 patients in county hospitals, continuing the downward trend.

However, doctors say that does not mean people can let their guard down.

“The virus has not gone away, and I think that’s really an important message for the community,” said Baptist Health Director of Critical Care Dr. Javier Perez-Fernandez. “This virus stays and it is going to stay for a longer time.”

Basketball star, Jimmy Butler, helped Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in a new PSA — the Mask Up Miami Campaign.

“Practice social distancing and avoiding large crowds,” Butler said in the video.

