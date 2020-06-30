DeSantis extends state’s eviction ban to Aug. 1

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hours before it was set to expire, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended the state’s eviction ban.

In a press release issued Tuesday night, a spokesperson for the governor’s office said the eviction ban is now set to expire Aug. 1.

That means tenants cannot be evicted from their apartments if they’re unable to pay rent this month because they’re out of work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

