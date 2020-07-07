DeSantis extends state of emergency in Florida for another 60 days

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended the state of emergency declaration in Florida for an additional 60 days.

DeSantis signed the order Tuesday.

Download Previous Next

The state of emergency was originally declared in March at the start of the pandemic. It was then extended in May.

At the time, DeSantis said the emergency declaration allows for what he called a unified command structure to limit the spread of the virus, and to allow the state to more effectively mobilize resources.

“It also allows – if need be – out-of-state medical personnel to operate in Florida,” he said. “It allows us to more swiftly purchase any necessary supplies, including masks and materials and equipment necessary to set up field hospitals.”

The extension comes as Florida deals with a spike in cases of the virus.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.