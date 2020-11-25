DeSantis extends executive order banning local governments from enforcing mask mandate violations

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has extended his executive order that bans local governments from enforcing mask mandate violations.

The order, which was signed in September, prevents cities from fining people for not adhering to mask mandates.

The order also prevents cities and counties from ordering restaurants to close without financial or health reasons being justified.

Starting on Wednesday, the City of Miami Beach will issue citations to people who refuse to wear facial coverings.

Violators who refuse to put on a mask after being offered one will face a $50 fine.

With the governor’s order extended, the city will only be able to collect the fine after the order expires.

The policy will last through the holiday weekend.

