DeSantis expands State of Emergency to all 67 Florida counties

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has expanded a State of Emergency ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Due to Dorian’s uncertain path, I am expanding the state of emergency to include all 67 counties throughout Florida,” DeSantis said in a tweet. “All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts.”

DeSantis initially declared a state of emergency for 26 counties in Dorian’s path. That declaration has been expanded to include all of the 67 counties in Florida.

“This provides state and local governments ample time, resources and flexibility to prepare as the exact landfall location of Hurricane Dorian continues to fluctuate,” DeSantis said in a press release.

As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Dorian is forecasted to hit Florida as a Category 4 hurricane.

