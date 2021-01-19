DeSantis expands partnership with Publix for vaccine distributions, no locations announced for Dade, Broward

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update to vaccine distributions across the state while Florida reports new cases of the latest strain of the COVID-19 virus.

Experts said around 31 million doses of the vaccine have been delivered to Florida, but only 12 million have been distributed.

“The shots will begin on Thursday, so this is going to happen very quickly,” said DeSantis at a media conference on Tuesday morning.

Outside of a Publix in Jupiter, DeSantis spoke about an expanded partnership with the supermarket chain.

All 67 Publix pharmacies in Palm Beach County will offer around 100 to 125 COVID-19 vaccines per day.

Two Publix locations in Monroe County were also added to the list. However, there was no mention of Miami-Dade or Broward locations adding vaccination sites.

“We want to expand. We’re ready to accept more vaccines, and I think our senior citizens have really appreciated that Florida’s putting them first, and we’re going to continue to do that,” DeSantis said.

According to the health department, 40,000 people who received their first COVID-19 dose are overdue for their second one.

These individuals have passed the recommended timeframe to receive their second dose.

“We need to get the overwhelming proportion of our population, 70 to 85% at least, vaccinated,” said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. “When we do that, the level of virus in the community will be at such a low level, that we will be able to really approach a degree of normality that’s similar, maybe not identical, but similar to where we were before all of this.”

Health officials are also sounding the alarm about the new COVID-19 variant, which originated overseas and is said to be more contagious.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 122 cases of this strain of the virus were confirmed in 20 states.

Of those cases, 46 were confirmed in Florida.

“It will infect many, many more people and, unfortunately, probably will end up killing more people than the current main strain that we’ve been dealing with for much of 2020,” said Brown University School of Public Health Dean Dr. Ashish Jha.

By the end of the week, there will be 181 Publix locations across 15 counties that will help in the vaccine distribution process.

