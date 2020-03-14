DeSantis: Evidence of COVID-19 community spread in Broward

(WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said there is evidence of community spread of the new coronavirus in Broward County.

The governor confirmed this new development while he gave an update on new developments alongside health officials at a news conference, Saturday afternoon.

This comes hours after the Florida Department of Health accounted 25 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday morning, bringing the total number of cases in Florida to 64.

DeSantis said Broward County has the most cases of the virus. Most of them are linked to international travel, but there is also evidence of cases linked to domestic travel, mostly from New York state.

The governor said he has moved the emergency operation center to Level 1. He said the state is working to hire more epidemiologists and additional staff to help out with investigations tracking down how patients are becoming infected.

The announcement included a list of those infected, with most of them being elderly. DeSantis reiterated they are the most at-risk group, so it’s imperative to practice proper hygiene and refrain from going out to large areas.

Health officials also announced that a Florida resident in California has died, bringing the total of out-of-state deaths to three.

Six Florida residents have tested positive out of the state and are currently isolated.

As of Saturday afternoon, there have been 478 negative test results and 221 are pending.

The Florida Department of Health urged people to follow the C.D.C. travel guidelines as well in the announcement.

