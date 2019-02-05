DeSantis eliminates wait list for scholarship for children with special needs

LONGWOOD, Fla. (WSVN) — Gov. Ron DeSantis has eliminated the wait list for a scholarship for special needs students, making it easier for students to receive financial help.

DeSantis made the announcement, Monday at Pace Brantley School in Longwood, Florida.

DeSantis said that in a budget proposal he submitted last week, additional funds were allocated to the Gardiner Scholarship, allowing for the elimination of the wait list.

The Gardiner Scholarship provides students with disabilities funding that can be used for private school tuition, tutoring, therapy, instructional materials and more.

“One of the things to note too about the Gardiner Scholarship is it’s probably the most versatile scholarship program we offer in Florida,” DeSantis said. Families can use it for tuition, they can also use it for therapy, use it for tutoring, they can use it in ways that customize the educational experience for their kids. I think ultimately, that maximizes our chance at great success.”

According to Step Up For Students, the average award amount per student in the 2018-2019 school year is $10,000.

However, according to WPTV, the demand for the scholarship has outpaced the state funding for it, leaving almost 1,900 students on the wait list.

