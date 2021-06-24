SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed an emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County after the collapse of a condo building in Surfside.

The act, which was requested by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, makes it easier for state resources to be sent to help those impacted by the collapse.

Governor DeSantis signs emergency declaration for Miami-Dade County. This had been requested by @MayorDaniella pic.twitter.com/gXnZbVdNfc — Frank Guzman (@fguzmanon7) June 24, 2021

President Joe Biden has also promised to send federal aid to South Florida in response to the collapse.

At least one person has died, and 35 people were rescued in the collapse. Officials say that as of 4:30, 102 people have been accounted for in the collapse, but 99 remain unaccounted for.

