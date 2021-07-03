TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in parts of the state, including Miami-Dade and Broward counties, due to potential effects from Tropical Storm Elsa.
The governor on Saturday issued Executive Order 21-150 regarding the system, which is expected to make landfall in the Sunshine State early next week.
The state of emergency extends to the following counties:
- Charlotte
- Citrus
- Collier
- DeSoto
- Hardee,
- Hernando
- Hillsborough
- Lee
- Levy
- Manatee
- Miami-Dade
- Monroe
- Pasco
- Pinellas
- Sarasota
Elsa, which had strengthened into the season’s first hurricane in the Caribbean, weakened into a tropical storm on Saturday as it swirled past Haiti and the Dominican Republic.
Monroe County had declared a state of local emergency prior to the governor’s announcement.
