TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in parts of the state, including Miami-Dade and Broward counties, due to potential effects from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The governor on Saturday issued Executive Order 21-150 regarding the system, which is expected to make landfall in the Sunshine State early next week.

The state of emergency extends to the following counties:

  • Charlotte
  • Citrus
  • Collier
  • DeSoto
  • Hardee,
  • Hernando
  • Hillsborough
  • Lee
  • Levy
  • Manatee
  • Miami-Dade
  • Monroe
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Sarasota

Elsa, which had strengthened into the season’s first hurricane in the Caribbean, weakened into a tropical storm on Saturday as it swirled past Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Monroe County had declared a state of local emergency prior to the governor’s announcement.

