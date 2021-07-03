TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency in parts of the state, including Miami-Dade and Broward counties, due to potential effects from Tropical Storm Elsa.

The governor on Saturday issued Executive Order 21-150 regarding the system, which is expected to make landfall in the Sunshine State early next week.

Interactive Forecast Cone [Click Here]

Interactive Forecast Models [Click Here]

Download the Hurricane Tracker [Click Here]

The state of emergency extends to the following counties:

Charlotte

Citrus

Collier

DeSoto

Hardee,

Hernando

Hillsborough

Lee

Levy

Manatee

Miami-Dade

Monroe

Pasco

Pinellas

Sarasota

Elsa, which had strengthened into the season’s first hurricane in the Caribbean, weakened into a tropical storm on Saturday as it swirled past Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

Monroe County had declared a state of local emergency prior to the governor’s announcement.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.