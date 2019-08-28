DeSantis declares State of Emergency due to Hurricane Dorian

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a State of Emergency as a result of Hurricane Dorian.

As Hurricane #Dorian approaches, I’ve declared a state of emergency to ensure local governments and emergency management agencies have ample time, resources and flexibility to get prepared. Please continue to follow local reports and @FLSERT for updates. https://t.co/FyQM6wd8er — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) August 28, 2019

In a statement, DeSantis said the State Emergency Operations Center will activate to a Level 2 on Thursday morning, enhancing the coordination between federal, state and local emergency management agencies.

“It’s important for Floridians on the East Coast to monitor this storm closely. Every Florida resident should have seven days of supplies, including food, water and medicine and should have a plan in case of disaster,” DeSantis said. “I will continue to monitor Hurricane Dorian closely with emergency management officials. The state stands ready to support all counties along the coast as they prepare.”

As of 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dorian was a Category 1 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

